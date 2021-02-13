Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) were up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JADSF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Investec began coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

About Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

