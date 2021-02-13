James Hardie Industries plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JHX. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

