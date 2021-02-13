Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 16,587 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

WES stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

WES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

