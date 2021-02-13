Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $70.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

