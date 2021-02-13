Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $9,831,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $634,000.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

BJ opened at $43.00 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,337 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

