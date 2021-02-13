Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,722 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 834.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $40.31 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

