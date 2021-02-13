Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 91.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $101.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.