Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.