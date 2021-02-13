Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

FIW opened at $77.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.