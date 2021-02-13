Jeff Benck Purchases 1,800 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,391.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

