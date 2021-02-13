Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €14.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.78 ($18.57).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €13.61 ($16.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

