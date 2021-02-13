Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €189.00 ($222.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.30 ($212.12) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €174.45 ($205.24).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €159.30 ($187.41) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €157.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €149.59.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

