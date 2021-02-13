Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arch Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $5.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.67.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $728.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $57.43.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

