Jennifer Yoss Sells 3,779 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $399,062.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $101.95 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

