Jetcoin Hits One Day Volume of $959,873.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $333,069.33 and approximately $959,873.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.20 or 0.01051004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.56 or 0.05514664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.