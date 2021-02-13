JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $44-45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.84 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JFrog has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

FROG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. 1,794,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,094. JFrog has a 52-week low of $57.14 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

