JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JFrog updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.01 EPS.

FROG opened at $65.80 on Friday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $57.14 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

