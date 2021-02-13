John Bradley Schmieder Sells 1,750 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.23, for a total value of $486,902.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,717 shares in the company, valued at $19,953,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Bradley Schmieder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $286.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.28. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

