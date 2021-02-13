John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW-A) Shares Up 1.6%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.51 and last traded at $52.32. 230,262 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

In other news, EVP Matthew S. Kissner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Caridi sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $53,338.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,626 shares of company stock valued at $450,194 over the last 90 days.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW-A)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

