Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $44.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. 5,962,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

