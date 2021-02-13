Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 123.1% in January

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JMPLY shares. Barclays downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. AlphaValue downgraded Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

