Joshua Harris Sells 273,588 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Joshua Harris sold 112,943 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $5,789,458.18.

On Friday, February 5th, Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $51.46 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.28%.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 486,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

