JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.52

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.52 and last traded at $132.51, with a volume of 6033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.97.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Get JOYY alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. The business had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.28 million. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.