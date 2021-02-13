JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €160.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €174.45 ($205.24).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €159.30 ($187.41) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €157.26 and its 200-day moving average is €149.59. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

