JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

BTG opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in B2Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

