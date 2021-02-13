JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 66,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 66,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 52,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

