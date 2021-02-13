JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to “Overweight”

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $166.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $101.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s previous close.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $133.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 89.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

