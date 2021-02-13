JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JETG opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Friday. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.89 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 119.87 and a quick ratio of 119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.67 million and a P/E ratio of -113.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 287.62.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares Company Profile

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

