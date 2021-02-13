Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 202.0% from the January 14th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JIH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth $158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth $1,293,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Industrial stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 335,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04. Juniper Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

About Juniper Industrial

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

