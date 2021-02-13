Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,042 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 220,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 257,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,517. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

