Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,181 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $123.98. 1,586,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

