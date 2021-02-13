Just Energy Group (JE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $487.56 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JE opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.43. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JE. CIBC cut their price objective on Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

