Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Gap Down to $5.35

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $4.99. Kadmon shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 76,368 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $795.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 36.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 66,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Kadmon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 51.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.