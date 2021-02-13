Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kaleido Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 404,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

