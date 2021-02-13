Karbo (KRB) Tops One Day Volume of $1,173.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Karbo has traded up 109.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $1,173.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00498759 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 808.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,930,464 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

