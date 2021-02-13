Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.20.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $525,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,872 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

