Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Posts Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

KPTI opened at $15.22 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,079. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

