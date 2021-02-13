Keep3rV1 Reaches Market Cap of $86.93 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $86.93 million and $11.66 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for approximately $434.64 or 0.00914404 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00277263 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00091181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00089249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090414 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00064470 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,637.87 or 0.98117045 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

