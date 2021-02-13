Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KEYUF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Keyera has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.