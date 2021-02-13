Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$24.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.65.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.43. Keyera has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.63%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

