Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 83,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Several analysts have commented on KE shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

