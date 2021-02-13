Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

