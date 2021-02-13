Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KNSA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $20.44 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.03.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.