Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $65.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.85 million and the lowest is $63.60 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $69.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $262.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.98 million to $272.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $265.59 million, with estimates ranging from $260.35 million to $269.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.05. 417,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,040. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

