KKR & Co. Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of KKR opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.