KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $456,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $412,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

