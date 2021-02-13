KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $27,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $331.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $334.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

