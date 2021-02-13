Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,660 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $120.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $133.85.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

