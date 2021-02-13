Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,172 iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.58. 156,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

