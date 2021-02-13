Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 0.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter.

IBDO stock remained flat at $$26.23 during trading on Friday. 183,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,214. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

